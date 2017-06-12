Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Heritage Bank reiterates commitment to empower Youth Corp members – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Heritage Bank reiterates commitment to empower Youth Corp members
The Eagle Online
In line with its culture as a timeless wealth partners, Heritage Bank Plc has restated its commitment tosupport National Youth Service Corp members and young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses as a start-up or prospective business owners.
Heritage, AXA Mansard harp on entrepreneurship for corps membersGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.