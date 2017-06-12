Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Heritage Bank reiterates commitment to empower Youth Corp members

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

IN LINE with its culture as a timeless wealth partners, Heritage Bank Plc has restated its commitment to support National Youth Service Corp members and young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses as a start-up or prospective business owners. The MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo disclosed this at the weekend during the Leadership Development Programme […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.