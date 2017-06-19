Pages Navigation Menu

Heroic 9-Year-Old Saves Toddler From Drowning | WATCH

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 3-year-old boy who slipped underwater in a swimming pool was saved by a 9-year-old boy. The 3-year-old boy struggled to stay afloat until he sank underwater while people around him played. After nearly three minutes, 9-year-old Colby noticed the boy was still underwater and dived in to pull the boy out. In an interview with […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

