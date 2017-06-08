Hibernian Happy As ‘Quality’ Ambrose Signs Two-Year Deal – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Hibernian Happy As 'Quality' Ambrose Signs Two-Year Deal
Complete Sports Nigeria
Scottish Championship (second division) winners Hibernian have confirmed the signing of Nigeria defender Efe Ambrose from Celtic for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Hibernian made the announcement on …
