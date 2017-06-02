High cost of cassava is caused by herdsmen attack – Farmers Association – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

High cost of cassava is caused by herdsmen attack – Farmers Association

High cost of cassava is caused by herdsmen attack – Farmers Association
The limited cassava availability and increased cost of cassava products within the country, is caused by the incessant attacks on farmlands by Fulani herdsmen. This is according to the Nigeria Cassava Growers Association. The assertion was made in
