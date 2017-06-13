High court shuts down University of Education – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
High court shuts down University of Education
Myjoyonline.com
The University of Education has been shut down following an injunction from a Winneba High court. The injunction affects all four satellite campuses of the university in Kumasi, Mampong, Winneba and Ajumako. The court at a hearing Tuesday, granted an …
Court forces closure of University of Education campuses
UEW shut down temporarily
UEW shuts down pending court decision on legitimacy of governing council
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!