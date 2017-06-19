Pages Navigation Menu

High court rules “20-year guillotine” on reporting sexual abuse unconstitutional – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa


Mail & Guardian

High court rules “20-year guillotine” on reporting sexual abuse unconstitutional
Mail & Guardian
In what has been hailed as “a major victory for all victims of sexual abuse”, the high court in Johannesburg today ruled that sexual abuse cases are no longer limited to a 20-year cut-off date. Acting Judge Claire Hartford declaring Section 18 of the
Frankel 8 win sexual abuse caseHerald live
This Landmark Ruling Means There's No Expiry Date On Prosecuting Sexual OffencesHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
Victims of alleged paedophile Sidney Frankel win landmark caseIndependent Online
Eyewitness News –Eyewitness News –Jacaranda FM –iAfrica.com
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

