High court rules “20-year guillotine” on reporting sexual abuse unconstitutional
Mail & Guardian
In what has been hailed as “a major victory for all victims of sexual abuse”, the high court in Johannesburg today ruled that sexual abuse cases are no longer limited to a 20-year cut-off date. Acting Judge Claire Hartford declaring Section 18 of the …
Frankel 8 win sexual abuse case
This Landmark Ruling Means There's No Expiry Date On Prosecuting Sexual Offences
Victims of alleged paedophile Sidney Frankel win landmark case
