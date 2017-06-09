Highlights From The Junior Boks Destroying Argentina Yesterday [Video]

[imagesource:here]

Let’s take a moment to enjoy a pretty darn good performance by the Junior Boks over in Georgia, our lads running in 11 tries during a 72-14 demolition.

That win once again booked our spot in the semi-finals, and we should bask in this glory before our senior side take on the French at Loftus tomorrow.

Run riot Bokke:

I enjoyed that.

So… I guess we should talk about the Bok chances tomorrow?

First, in case you missed it, our team:

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

I’m not inspired.

On the balance of that team Frans Steyn should start at 15, or 13, or 12, or 10. Jantjies has had another solid Super Rugby tournament, but truth be told he has been shown up time and time again at Test level.

Maybe this is the series where he makes the step up, but we’ve said that before.

In the front row Malherbe hasn’t even been starting for the Stormers, and now he makes the Boks? At least we have Malcolm Marx in there, which should add some speed to the breakdown.

I don’t do predictions, but I will advise you have the fridge well stocked before kick off.

[source:youtube]

