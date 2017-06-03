Pages Navigation Menu

Higuain Juve deserve win most – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Sports


Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain believes that his side “deserve to win the Champions League most of all.” He will face his former side Real Madrid in Cardiff today, but there will be no sympathy for them from the 29-year-old. “I'm doing really well
