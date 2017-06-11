Hillsong United release 5th Studio Album “Wonder”

Popular Australian gospel band Hillsong United have dropped their 5th studio album. The album titled “Wonder” includes 12 tracks. Announcing the release on their Instagram page, they said: WELCOME TO THE WONDER 🌎❤️✌️🎉 Our prayer is that the songs simply serve to help you or whosoever they should find—words to confess when we can’t find any, […]

The post Hillsong United release 5th Studio Album “Wonder” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

