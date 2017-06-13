Hired Killer Caught While Trying To Strangle Woman To Death In Lagos; Stripped Naked

A hired killer sent all the way from Sapele, Delta State to assassinate a woman in Jakande, Lagos State got nabbed today.

The unidentified man reportedly entered the woman’s boutique and strangled her with a rope but was stopped by residents who heard the woman screaming.

He was stripped naked by an angry mob who almost lynched him to death before the Police came to his rescue. The woman has

