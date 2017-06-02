Pages Navigation Menu

Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s disciplinary hearing to resume – MyBroadband

Posted on Jun 2, 2017


South African Broadcasting Corporation

Hlaudi Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing to resume
MyBroadband
He faces charges of bringing the broadcaster into disrepute, following a media briefing he held on April 19. At the last hearing, the SABC argued that Motsoeneng's behaviour warranted immediate dismissal. His lawyers argued that the SABC's parallel …
