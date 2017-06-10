Hlaudi to learn fate next week – Times LIVE
Hlaudi to learn fate next week
IN HOT WATER: Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng on the first day of his disciplinary hearing convened by the corporation because of disparaging comments he made at a media briefing last month. Image by: ALON SKUY …
Motsoeneng denies bringing the SABC into disrepute
Judgment reserved in Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing
