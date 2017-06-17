Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Holly Holm makes statement at UFC Singapore – NEWS.com.au

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NEWS.com.au

Holly Holm makes statement at UFC Singapore
NEWS.com.au
Holly Holm knew her back was up against a wall after losing three straight fights in the UFC. It had been a roller coaster ride for Holm after she became an overnight sensation with a second-round knockout against Ronda Rousey in 2015, but she failed
UFC Fight Night 111 Results: The Real Winners and Losers from SingaporeBleacher Report
Devastating kick to the head gives Holly Holm her first win since beating Ronda RouseyWashington Post
UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm beats Bethe Correia to ease weight of expectationThe Independent
MMA Fighting –Sherdog.com –The Straits Times –Hollywood Life
all 137 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.