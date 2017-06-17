Holly Holm makes statement at UFC Singapore – NEWS.com.au
NEWS.com.au
Holly Holm makes statement at UFC Singapore
NEWS.com.au
Holly Holm knew her back was up against a wall after losing three straight fights in the UFC. It had been a roller coaster ride for Holm after she became an overnight sensation with a second-round knockout against Ronda Rousey in 2015, but she failed …
