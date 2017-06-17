Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Home Affairs makes U-turn on disciplinary action against workers – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Home Affairs makes U-turn on disciplinary action against workers
Eyewitness News
Home Affairs agreed to enter negotiation with unions after the Bargaining Council's conciliation hearing on Thursday. Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Facebook. Department of Home Affairs · Home Affairs Department. Email; Print …
Saturday shifts at Home Affairs no longer compulsoryEast Coast Radio
Home Affairs strike suspendedJacaranda FM

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.