Homeless 12-year-old gives birth to a baby at a dumpster

A teenager who has noplace to live but on a dumpster has given birth to a baby . According to Child’s Right and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN) a charity organization in Nigeria: “The girl’s only shelter is a dumpster at a dump side meant for collecting recycles, such as cans, aluminum, coppers and used plastic bottles. …

The post Homeless 12-year-old gives birth to a baby at a dumpster appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

