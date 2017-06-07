Hoodlums attack Police station, kill three police officers

It was a sad day for the Nigerian Police force especially the Osun State Police Command after they lost three policemen after an attack by the hoodlums in the state , while one suspected armed robber was also killed on Tuesday in a robbery operation in Iwo, Osun State. It wss gathered that the hoodlums …

The post Hoodlums attack Police station, kill three police officers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

