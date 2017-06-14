Hoodlums vandalise 500KVA transformer in Nasarawa

Mr Adams Nangba, the District Head of Wakama in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has called for the restoration of electricity supply to the community.

Nangba made the appeal when he led other community leaders to the site of a vandalised 500KVA transformer donated by Rep. David Umbugadu (PDP-Nasarawa) to Awogbre on Wednesday.

He told newsmen at the scene that unknown criminals vandalised MD metres and armoured cables of the transformer.

The traditional ruler expressed sadness over the criminal destruction of the source of power supply to the area on the night of June 12.

“As you can see, I with my village heads and my community people are assessing the level of damage done to the transformer which was donated to the community by Hon. Umbugadu, member representing Akwanga/Nassarawa Eggon/Wamba federal constituency.

“We are really very sad and disappointed on what has happened. As you can see, this transformer was installed for the benefit of my people but we discovered that the transformer has been vandalised by unknown suspects.

“We are calling and appealing to the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to provide adequate security to guard its facilities across the state so that the people can enjoy constant power supply,” he said.

Nangba also called for 24 hours police patrol in his domain in the interest of peace and national development.

He also called on the members of the community to remain calm, adding that the matter had already been reported to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

Besides, the district head enjoined people of the area to be security conscious, law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation for the overall development of the country.

Some of the residents of the community who spoke with newsmen lamented over the situation and called on government to provide adequate security to rural communities in order to protect lives and properties.

The post Hoodlums vandalise 500KVA transformer in Nasarawa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

