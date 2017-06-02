Horror as Family of Five Including a Pregnant Woman Killed by Badoo Cult Group In Ikorodu

Photos of the five family members killed by members of the notorious Badoo cult group in Ikorodu have been released. The recent attack was carried out in the wee hours of Sunday May 28th. A pregnant woman was also killed in the sad incident.

It was gathered that the cult members allegedly killed the pregnant woman, opened up her womb and went away with her fetus.

According to reports, They have been responsible for the killing of families in the area within the last two months. They are known for using a grounding stone to attack their victims