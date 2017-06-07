Horror as panicked man hides under Musalia Mudavadi’s chopper during take off in Bondo – SDE Entertainment News
|
SDE Entertainment News
|
Horror as panicked man hides under Musalia Mudavadi's chopper during take off in Bondo
SDE Entertainment News
The arrival of NASA leaders aboard their choppers in Bondo recently caused a stir and great excitement. However, when it was time to ascend to the skies, some spectators scampered for safety as the whirlybirds propellers stirred up the dust. But one …
ANOTHER JAMES BOND? Man takes cover under Mudavadi's chopper as it takes off
Luo man does the unthinkable by diving under Musalia Mudavadi's helicopter (photos)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!