Hosts Russia Ease Past New Zealand In Confed Cup Opener

Hosts of the 10th edition of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Russia, got off to a good start following their 2-0 opening match win against New Zealand in Group A on Saturday at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, one of the stadiums for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia took a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute following an own goal by Michael Boxall.

The goal was initially awarded to Denis Glushakov before it was ruled as an own goal upon review.

And in the 69th minute, Fedor Smolov scored what proved to be the winner and earned Russia a 2-0 win.

Russia's next game comes up against European champions Portugal on Wednesday, while New Zealand will face Mexico also on Wednesday.

Group A's next game will see Portugal squaring off against Mexico on Sunday.

The post Hosts Russia Ease Past New Zealand In Confed Cup Opener appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

