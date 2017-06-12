Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hot Gist!!! AY’s Wife Calls Out Pregnant Freda Francis, Tells Her To Leave Her Family Alone (See Chats)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

So this is currently happening, Comedian Ay’s wife, Mabel is calling out socialite & Iyanya’s Ex Girlfriend, Freda Francis who is pregnant, asking her to leave her family alone while also sharing screenshots of a raunchy conversation supposedly between AY and Freda. As seen on her Instagram page….. Here’s what happened!!     Mabel has …

The post Hot Gist!!! AY’s Wife Calls Out Pregnant Freda Francis, Tells Her To Leave Her Family Alone (See Chats) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.