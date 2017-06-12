Hot Gist!!! AY’s Wife Calls Out Pregnant Freda Francis, Tells Her To Leave Her Family Alone (See Chats)

So this is currently happening, Comedian Ay’s wife, Mabel is calling out socialite & Iyanya’s Ex Girlfriend, Freda Francis who is pregnant, asking her to leave her family alone while also sharing screenshots of a raunchy conversation supposedly between AY and Freda. As seen on her Instagram page….. Here’s what happened!! Mabel has …

The post Hot Gist!!! AY’s Wife Calls Out Pregnant Freda Francis, Tells Her To Leave Her Family Alone (See Chats) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

