Hot Nollywood Actor Opens Up on Romance with Actress, Yvonne Jegede (Photos+Video)

Fast-rising Nigerian actor of Yoruba descent, Bolanle Ninalowo has cleared the air on his alleged romance with now married actress, Yvonne Jegede. In a world where a close relationship between a man and a woman has always raised a red flag, where people find it difficult to accept that a man and a woman can …

The post Hot Nollywood Actor Opens Up on Romance with Actress, Yvonne Jegede (Photos+Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

