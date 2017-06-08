Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

House of Reps condemn Arewa youths’ ultimatum to Igbo

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The House of Representatives on Thursday condemned the ultimatum by the Coalition of Arewa Youths to Igbo to leave the Northern region by October 1. Consequently, the House urged security agencies to be on the alert to forestall any breakdown of law and order that may arise as a result of the threat. The resolution …

The post House of Reps condemn Arewa youths’ ultimatum to Igbo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.