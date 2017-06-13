How 19-yr-old gagged, abandoned 2-month-old baby to die

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—A teenager, who allegedly attempted to murder her two-month-old baby, was arrested by the Police in Lagos, yesterday.

The 19-year-old nursing mother, Adebayo Ayomide, allegedly gagged the baby, dumped her in a bush in Ikorodu to die and fled to Bariga.

The secondary school drop-out, as gathered, was impregnated by another 19-year-old Tewogbade Martins, who lives at Igi-Olugbin Street, Bariga, with his parents. But the pregnancy was reportedly rejected by Martins’ parents, who alleged that Ayomide was sleeping around.

The baby was delivered at a traditional birth attendant, TBA, centre at Onalaga Street, Bariga, after which Ayomide left for Igbode town, Ogun State, where eyewitnesses said she was seen roaming the streets.

In the process, one Mrs Ajoke Fatai, who was moved by compassion on noticing that the baby had not been washed in days, took the teenager in.

Apprehension, according to residents, set in last Saturday, after Ayomide left with the baby at night and never returned. Members of a vigilante group, who were attracted by movement from a nearby bush, reportedly went to ascertain what it was, only to find a baby whose head, neck and nose were tied with a piece of cloth.

One of them recognised the baby as Ayomide’s and subsequently apprehended Mrs Fatai, who related how the teenager left home with her baby.

Ayomide was traced to Bariga, yesterday, and was subsequently taken to the traditional ruler of Bariga, Chief Agiri.

A resident, Mrs Ogunsanya Aramide, said: “Ayomide is an orphan. Her trouble started after the pregnancy was denied by Martins’ parents, who claimed that other men also slept with her.

“She left and we never saw her again until Sunday morning. By then she had started sleeping around. She told some people that her baby was dead and had been buried.”

At the traditional ruler’s palace, Ayomide revealed that a prophet told her that the baby was possessed.

Speaking in Yoruba, she said: “While at Ikorodu, a white-garment prophet told me that the baby was possessed, when I went there for prayers. The woman I stayed with even influenced me to dump the baby and run away.

“Besides, I do not have money to feed her and I did not want to be burden to anyone.”

Martins’ mother, Mrs. Titilayo Tewogbade, who was invited, claimed she was not aware that Ayomide was pregnant for her son.

She explained that Ayomide had been cohabiting with a taxi driver, whose identity she gave simply as Baba Ope, wondering how her son would be responsible for her pregnancy.

The Coordinator, Child Protection Network, Shomolu, Toyin Okanlawon, who visited the scene, prevented a mob from hauling stones at Ayomide.

He took her to Bariga Police Division, with the crowd following, from where they were referred to the Gender Unit of the state’s Command.

