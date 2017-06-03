‘This govt is absolutely unaccountable’ — the Facebook post that ‘landed Ebonyi journalist in trouble’ – TheCable
TheCable
'This govt is absolutely unaccountable' — the Facebook post that 'landed Ebonyi journalist in trouble'
TheCable
Charles Otu, a journalist-based in Ebonyi state, was on Friday brutalised by some persons allegedly working for David Umahi, governor of the state. The reporter said his attackers were sent to kill him over a controversial Facebook post, where he …
