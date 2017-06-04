How Abuja Airport Closure Impacted Passengers Traffic in Q1

THISDAY Newspapers

Statistics have shown how the six-week closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja adversely affected total passengers traffic in the first quarter of 2017. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the total passengers traffic at the …

Passenger traffic flying high in Coimbatore airport Times of India



all 3 news articles »