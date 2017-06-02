How Al-Shabab Overtook Boko Haram to Become Africa’s Deadliest Militants – Newsweek
How Al-Shabab Overtook Boko Haram to Become Africa's Deadliest Militants
Somali group Al-Shabab, which has ties to al-Qaeda, has spent at least three years in the shadow of Nigeria's Boko Haram as Africa's deadliest militant group. But new figures suggest that trend is changing. Al-Shabab was responsible for 4,281 …
