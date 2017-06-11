How APC will bell Igbo cat at the centre

Woefully, after the defection of Okorocha to APC, the remnant of APGA, a lot of people were waiting to know if actually the conscience and soul of APGA had been taken by Owelle Ndi Igbo. And it came to pass in 2015 that history repeated itself and APGA shot themselves on the surviving leg thereby became crippled and blind and Rochas was vindicated.

It is daily becoming clear that best hope for Ndigbo is jto regain a foothold at the centre. Now that the water in the small pond has dried up, we cannot allow the big fish (Ndigbo) to die there, rather we will take the big fish to the big pond (APC) where it will blossom and take her rightful position. This is not the time for Ndigbo in APC to flex undue political muscles, they must strike while the iron is hot in evacuating all the occupants in the sinking wooden boat (APGA) to the ship (APC) that has defiled all storms. And who are the occupants? Ndi Anambra and Ndi Igbo in general. This divine mission starts on November 18, 2017. After this date, the cultural organisation called APGA will go for soul searching. Otua ka odi!

► Ifechukwu Chiagoziem Oragui wrote from Onitsha, Anambra State 08120045080







