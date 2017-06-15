Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How billionaire kidnapper Evans’ most trusted girlfriend led to his arrest

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

More facts emerged, yesterday, about the circumstances that led to the location of the residence of the kidnap kingpin leading to his arrest, last Saturday. Sources attributed it to an informant residing in Magodo and intelligence reports that revealed identities of his three girlfriends. It was gathered that after the Inspector-General of police deployed his […]

The post How billionaire kidnapper Evans’ most trusted girlfriend led to his arrest appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.