How Buhari made Northern youths issue quit notice to Igbos – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, says President Muhammadu Buhari is to be blamed for the ultimatum by Northern youths to Igbos. He said his previous utterances gave the youths courage to speak out without fear. Fayose recalled that Buhari allegedly said his government might not favour any section of the country that voted against him […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
