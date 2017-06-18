Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Buhari ordered Ministers, aides that visited him in London to meet Osinbajo

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly turning back government officials, including Ministers, who have been trying to undermine Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. The Nations reports that Buhari has refused to meet with such officials, who were in the UK with files for his signature. He instead ordered them to take all documents and issues to Osinbajo’s […]

How Buhari ordered Ministers, aides that visited him in London to meet Osinbajo

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.