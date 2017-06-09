Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How developing is Nigeria’s democracy?

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria recorded another major political development when it returned to democratic rule in 1999 after  it suffered many years of unstable governance, sometimes, truncated by the military action. Before then, the country, shortly after gaining independence from Great Britain in 1960, went to a devastating civil war between 1967 and 1970. Civilian rule was, however, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.