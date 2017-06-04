Governor Wike reels out two year scorecard – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Governor Wike reels out two year scorecard
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that his administration has over the last two years made unprecedented investments in the development of infrastructure which have caused growth in the service sectors leading to economic boom …
