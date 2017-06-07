Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Governor Ben Ayade deceived Osinbajo during his visit to Calabar – APC

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Cross River State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has asserted that the state Governor, Ben Ayade deceived the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo during his recent visit to the state. Recall that the Acting President, who had visited the state was full of encomium for the Ayade’s administration while his visit lasted . […]

How Governor Ben Ayade deceived Osinbajo during his visit to Calabar – APC

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.