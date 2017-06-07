How Governor Ben Ayade deceived Osinbajo during his visit to Calabar – APC

The Cross River State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has asserted that the state Governor, Ben Ayade deceived the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo during his recent visit to the state. Recall that the Acting President, who had visited the state was full of encomium for the Ayade’s administration while his visit lasted . […]

How Governor Ben Ayade deceived Osinbajo during his visit to Calabar – APC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

