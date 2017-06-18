How I Escaped from Notorious Kidnapper Evans and his Gang – Victim

One of the victims of notorious kidnapper Chukwudi Dumeme Omwuamadike alia Evans, who escaped captivity has come out to narrate his ordeal. The victim who preferred to be referred to as Donatus, said he was held for 90 days and never saw the sun throughout his time in captivity. The victim who is said to […]

The post How I Escaped from Notorious Kidnapper Evans and his Gang – Victim appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

