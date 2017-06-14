Pages Navigation Menu

How I got married, became born again in prison – Kemi Olunloyo

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria’s controversial US trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has revealed how she got married in prison. Kemi was recently released from a Port Harcourt prison after spending 81 days in detention. Recall that the daughter of former governor of Oyo State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, was remanded in prison for purportedly publishing materials believed to have defamed …

