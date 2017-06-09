How I overcome battles, scandals – 2face

2FACE aka Innocent Ujah Idibia, has given insight on how he has been able to overcome many challenges and scandals since he became famous. 2face said his humility has not only opened doors but has helped him scaled through trials and tribulations. “Humility is not an act or make-believe. It is who I am and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

