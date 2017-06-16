How I Was Kidnapped By Another Kidnappers – Notorious Kidnapper Evans Speaks Out

Once dreaded Billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike also known as Evans has revealed how he was abducted by another kidnap gang operating in the South-East in 2015.

Narrating his experience to police investigators yesterday, Evans disclosed that the gang of desperate kidnappers trailed him from Nnewi, Anambra State before abducting him close to Onitsha in the same state.

Driving in his G-wagon, Evans disclosed that when he got to a spot close to Onitsha, the gun-yielding gang intercepted and whisked him into their waiting car and took off towards Enugu–Onitsha express way.

Evans said, ”When they ended up at a hidden spot which I later knew was inside one of the riverside areas in Anambra State, they brought me out for interrogation.

“I boldly introduced myself as Evans. Initially, they were shocked but later they started looking at me with scepticism.

“I then asked them the name of their leader and after they reluctantly told me it was ND, short for Ndubisi; I informed them that he was serving a prison term at the Port-Harcourt prisons.

“That was when they started believing that I was the notorious Evans, widely known in crime circles.

“Nevertheless, they put a call to their leader in Port-Harcourt prison and as soon as they mentioned my name, he ordered them to take me back to where they picked me without delay.”

