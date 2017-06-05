How Jesus Christ stopped me from saving Captain Mahama – Bishop Obinim

Ghanaian pastor and founder of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has told his congregants that he saw and tried to stop the lynching of Ghanaian soldier, Captain Maxwell Mahama but his Father, Jesus Christ sent him a whatsApp message telling him to allow the soldier die. Obinim, said he made attempts to use […]

How Jesus Christ stopped me from saving Captain Mahama – Bishop Obinim

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

