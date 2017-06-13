How judiciary can wriggle out of corruption ―Ekiti CJ – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
How judiciary can wriggle out of corruption ―Ekiti CJ
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, on Monday, opened the 2017 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ado Ekiti Branch and suggested measures that could help the Nigerian Judiciary out of the throes of distrust due to …
Indictment of Judges, Lawyers in Corruption Cases Dangerous, Worrisome, Says CJ
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!