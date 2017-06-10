Pages Navigation Menu

How Late Nollywood Star, Moji Olaiya Was Buried In Lagos [Photos]

Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi was filled with people from all works of life, today, June 7, 2017, as colleagues, friends and family of the late actress, Moji Olaiya gathered in her honour. Her body had arrived Muritala Mohammed airport in Lagos from Canada on Tuesday and has now been buried at the Ikoyi cemetery according …

