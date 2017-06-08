Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How male sperm can expose cheating partner – Expert

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A clinical sexologist, Dr. Lindsey Doe, has explained ways the sperm is capable of revealing if one’s partner is cheating on them. She said that up to 40 per cent of male ejaculation is made up of so-called “kamikaze” or “fighter sperm” designed to prevent another man’s sperm from fertilizing the egg. According to her, […]

How male sperm can expose cheating partner – Expert

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.