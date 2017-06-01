How Masquerades invaded mosque, attacked worshippers in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Imam of Ikun-Ekiti Central Mosque in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State, is currently at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, receiving treatments after he was attacked by masquerades Tuesday night.

Muslim faithful had gathered in the mosque to break their Ramadan fast in preparation for the evening prayer by 7p.m., when the masquerades struck.

The masquerades attacked the worshippers with cudgels, stone and iron, inflicting injuries on them.

About five of the worshippers were said to have sustained varying degrees of injury.

The hoodlums also vandalised two cars parked at the mosque’s premises.

The Imam, Alhaji Abdul-Rasak Abubakar-Bello, who was rushed to the Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, received stitches on his head.

Speaking from his hospital bed, he told Vanguard that the Muslims were held hostage in the mosque for four hours by the masquerades, who threatened to kill them.

Ima’s story

He said: “There was no way we could escape because they were waiting for us outside after initially attacking us inside the mosque with iron rods and woods. When we succeeded in locking ourselves inside the mosque, they started throwing stones at us.”

Bello accused the Divisional Police Office of ignoring the rescue calls made to him by the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community accused a traditional ruler of masterminding the attack on them.

But at press time, the said monarch neither picked calls nor responded to a text message sent to him on the attack.

Condemning the attack, the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations, NACOMYO, accused the king and the police of complicity in the attack on the Muslims.

In a statement by the state Coordinator, Tajudeen Ahmed, and the Secretary, Musa Tijani, NACOMYO stated that the king had earlier warned the Muslims to keep their women away from the mosque on Tuesday, being the grand finale of their masquerade festival.

“He was said to have written a letter to the Muslim community of Ikun-Ekiti to ensure that their women are kept indoors.

“The Muslim community of Ikun-Ekiti ensured total compliance by keeping all their female members indoors.”

