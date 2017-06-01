How my prayers failed us, robbers’ spiritual consultant confesses

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—A self-acclaimed spiritual leader to a robbery gang, Abdulrazak Buhari, held many spellbound when he confessed that his prayers failed him and his clients, which led to their arrest.

The 25-year-old Buhari was paraded alongside members of his gang and others by Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SAR, at the Katsina State Police Command headquarters.

He said the gang usually came to him for prayers and he would pray to God to grant them good luck and a smooth operation.

Buhari said after two operations by the gang, he was paid N50,000— N30,000 after the first operation and N20,000 after the second.

He said: “I was brought here because there is a gang of robbers I work for. They kept stolen bags of rice in my custody.

“I know they were thieves. They come to me to help them pray to God to grant them good luck and smooth operations.

“We have done that twice. When they came to give me goods stolen from the first operation, they gave me N30,000. But this time around they gave me N20,000.”

The gang members were arrested after snatching a Highlander car at Eleme in Port Harcourt and attempted to cross the border from Jibia in Katsina State to Niger Republic, where they hoped to sell the car.

The post How my prayers failed us, robbers’ spiritual consultant confesses appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

