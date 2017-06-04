How N7.092b was expended on school feeding, by presidency

The Presidency, yesterday, threw more light on how it spent the sum of N7.092b in the first year of implementation of the Home Grown School Feeding (HGSF) programme, under its Social Investment Package (SIP).

Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President, Laolu Akande disclosed that almost half of the entire amount- N3.4b went to Kaduna State as reimbursement for the amount it claimed it spent to kick-start the programme in the state, before the full implementation by the Federal Government.

The breakdown also indicated that the cost of a plate of food, as approved by the Federal Government is N70, hence the government spent the sum of N1.750b on the 25 million plates of food served during the period under review, while the balance of less than N2b was spent on training, soft interest free loans, as well as other ancillary costs.

Akande said: “We have also hired a total of 14,492 cooks identified by the states, from the farmers in the community. Those identified, would undergo training. We pay the money directly to their bank accounts, which were opened after their biometrics were captured. We pay them every 10 days. Currently, the benefitting pupils’ population has grown to 1, 274,620 across the federation with Abia and Delta states joining the programme.

“Meanwhile, this is the spread of the pupils across the participating states, and the latest amount released to the cooks in the states, representing payments for the meals for the first month in the third term this year:

*Anambra- 103, 742 pupils, received N145m

*Ebonyi- 163, 137 pupils got N114m

*Osun- 151, 438 pupils got N212m

*Oyo- 95, 338 pupils collected N66m

*Ogun- 23, 660 pupils received N162m

*Delta- 90, 523 pupils got N63m

*Abia – 61, 316 pupils got N42m

*Enugu- 108, 893 collected N76m

*Zamfara- 268, 573 got N188m

