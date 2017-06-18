How Nigerian govt is delivering food to people displaced by Boko Haram – Presidency
Over 1000 trucks of assorted grains are now on course, delivering the grains intact to beneficiaries, an official said.
The post How Nigerian govt is delivering food to people displaced by Boko Haram – Presidency appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!