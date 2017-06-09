Pages Navigation Menu

How Police, Army, DSS Were Bribed From Diezani’s Alleged $115 Million Election Bribe – EFCC – The Olisa Blogazine

Posted on Jun 9, 2017


The Olisa Blogazine

How Police, Army, DSS Were Bribed From Diezani's Alleged $115 Million Election Bribe – EFCC
The Olisa Blogazine
The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) on Thursday told a Federal High Court in Lagos that security operatives from the police, Department of State Security and the Nigerian Army collected part of the alleged $115 million bribe shared by the …
Diezani: EFCC reveals figures of alleged bribe military, police, INEC officials, others gotDaily Post Nigeria
Diezani's $115M Bribe : AIG, CP, ACP, REC, others got share in Kwara – WitnessPulse Nigeria
EFCC names beneficiaries of Alison-Madueke's alleged bribeGuardian (blog)

