How Police arrested footballer for alleged armed robbery

He said“They were trying to attack traders at Swali market but on sighting policemen, the suspects took to their heels and they were chased by police- men. ‎One of the suspects was arrested with a locally made pistol and live car- tridges. The other suspects have escaped and police have begun manhunt for the fleeing suspects.”

Amba giving a breakdown of suspects in Police net said 21 armed robbery suspects and three suspected kidnappers are with the Police and would soon be charged to Court, while six locally made pistol, 16 cartridges, one. 9mm live ammunition, one ‎Battle Axe and one Toyota Camry were recovered. He reiterated that there is no place for crime and criminality in Bayelsa state vow- ing that the Command would unleash all its resources to crush crime in whatever form. “The State is not under siege as claimed by some people. Bayelsa is one of the safest states in the country. There is no security gap. The command has intensified its effort in fighting crime through visibility policing, patrol, surveil- lance and active participation of neighbour- hood watch and vigilante groups. To this end, violent crimes have been reduced to the barest minimum and we believe through community participation, our proactive ap- proach to policing will make Bayelsa the safest in the country. We have stepped up the fight against kid- napping in line with the mandate handed down by the Inspector General of Police to make kidnapping less lucrative. The success being recorded at the national level has been replicated here.”