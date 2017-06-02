Pages Navigation Menu

How Police Inspector allegedly on illegal duty was buried alive by traditional ruler in Lagos

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The corpse of a detective attached to the Special Anti- Robbery Squad, SARS, Ikeja, Lagos State Police Command, Musa Sunday, who disappeared into thin air 6 months ago, has been found in a shallow grave at the Ibeju Lekki area of the state. Sunday was reportedly abducted, tortured and later buried alive while on illegal […]

